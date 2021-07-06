JSU to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff and community members from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 in Jackson State University’s Rose E. McCoy Auditorium.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.

All vehicles must enter through the Prentiss Street security checkpoint.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is one of two Federally Qualified Health Centers in Mississippi designated as a federally approved vaccination site.

