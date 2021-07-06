Baby Faces
Jackson Police say two shootings on Terry Road are connected

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department officials say a shooting on Terry Road on Tuesday morning is likely connected to a shooting that occurred in the same area Monday.

Tuesday morning, witnesses told police that five or six men wearing masks entered a home in the 2700 block of Terry Road, and injured two individuals.

One man was shot multiple times in the abdomen and back and was transported to a local hospital, where he went into surgery. His condition was not immediately known.

A second man was hit in the head with a weapon.

The exact location of the shooting was not known. The 2700 block is located near Kimbrough Drive and Arbor Hills Drive.

Police believe the incident is connected to a Monday morning shooting, also in the 2700 block of Terry Road.

Early Monday, police say suspects shot and killed Larry Brown and fled in an unknown vehicle.

The suspects in both cases are still at large.

