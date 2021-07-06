Inmate found dead at Raymond Detention Center

Baby Faces
A death investigation is underway at the Raymond Detention Center after an inmate was found hanging in his cell this morning.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A death investigation is underway at the Raymond Detention Center after an inmate was found hanging in his cell Tuesday morning.

Hinds County Deputies tells 3 on Your Side that the incident happened shortly after midnight.

We are told that the MBI is now handling the investigation.

The name and age of the inmate have not been released at this time.

