For first time in history, two women will lead the Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in city history, the Jackson City Council’s president and vice-president are women.

Tuesday, the council elected Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lee as president and Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee as vice-president.

Both won the positions on a 4-3 vote. Councilman Aaron Banks was also nominated for president and vice-president.

Lindsay thanked her colleagues for their support and Banks for his service in the past year.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said votes were a powerful moment for the city, saying it was the first time that women were elected to council president and vice president at the same time.

“Maybe us gentlemen can learn from the ladies,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.