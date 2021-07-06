Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: Unsettled, muggy conditions stick around through the work week

Fog could impact your morning commute!
(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our humidity has picked back up now that the front that was stalled out to our south over the weekend has drifted north. Temperatures are mild to start as a result and patchy fog will also be possible heading out the door for your morning commute (especially in our southern counties). Highs today will only reach the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms will turn likely by this afternoon and evening!

Unsettled and cooler than average weather will stick with us through the next couple of days before rain coverage decreases and temperatures increase into the start of the weekend.

Tropical Storm Elsa is now moving towards Florida and will make landfall over the next 24-36 hours... No local impacts are anticipated, but will be confined to the Florida Panhandle and the East Coast states!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

