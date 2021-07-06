Baby Faces
Firm recommends that Vicksburg improve its water system

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — An engineering firm is recommending that a Mississippi city spend more than $18 million over 10 years to improve its water system.

Employees of Texas-based Trilogy Engineering recently presented a draft report to Vicksburg leaders.

David Peters, senior project manager for the firm, says the Vicksburg plant can treat up to 16 million gallons of water a day.

The city has 17 wells but only uses five at a time, so the groundwater supply is adequate. The firm says Vicksburg should upgrade some of its water pipes.

Vicksburg is one of the cities that had water system problems during an ice storm in February.

Last month, the city announced the Mississippi Rural Water Association had awarded them as having the “best water in Mississippi” for 2020.

