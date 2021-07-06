Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Miss. e-Center releases video of possible minivan thieves, offers reward

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cyber center on Raymond Road is using its own technology to try and identify a couple they say stole a caravan and rammed through a gate.

The Mississippi e-Center is offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man and woman captured on their security cameras on their Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a white female with pink hair and a white male forcing their way through the security gate at the center.

The footage then shows the pair walking past a white van and pulling off in a 2012 navy blue Dodge Caravan a few seconds later.

The center says the couple then crashed through the gate and took off.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

The e-Center is home to electronics-based teaching, learning, research, and community outreach.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Hinds County Mississippi Sheriff Lee Vance (Source: WLBT)
Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs

Latest News

Caught on camera: JSU releases video of possible minivan thieves, offers reward
Caught on camera: JSU releases video of possible minivan thieves, offers reward
Afternoon and evening showers are likely.
Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Firm recommends that Vicksburg improve its water system
(Source: WALB)
West Rankin treatment plant slated to go online in August; Jackson to lose big chunk of sewer revenue