Caught on camera: Miss. e-Center releases video of possible minivan thieves, offers reward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cyber center on Raymond Road is using its own technology to try and identify a couple they say stole a caravan and rammed through a gate.

The Mississippi e-Center is offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man and woman captured on their security cameras on their Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a white female with pink hair and a white male forcing their way through the security gate at the center.

The footage then shows the pair walking past a white van and pulling off in a 2012 navy blue Dodge Caravan a few seconds later.

The center says the couple then crashed through the gate and took off.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

The e-Center is home to electronics-based teaching, learning, research, and community outreach.

