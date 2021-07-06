Brandon amphitheater sees boom in business after COVID pandemic

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon amphitheater is making a big comeback after more than a year of being closed to concertgoers.

Harry Connick, Jr. and Earth Wind and Fire are just some of the big names that will grace the stage this year after taking a hit at the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Butch Lee could hardly contain his excitement as he talked about the long list of legendary performers and new acts coming to town.

He says it’s amazing to see a summer boom after a rough start last year because of the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“The artist and the bands, about the only way they can really earn money these days is through live performances,” he explained. “So, when COVID hit, it all went stop. It was a February, a year ago. In 2020, we had an astounding lineup coming and it all went stop.”

After more than a year of COVID restrictions, the supersized outdoor venue slowly reopened its doors, and there are now almost two dozen acts and events booked for the public to enjoy.



“The first four shows that we did was socially distant shows, where we kept everyone segregated in the audience. The last show we did was Styx and Collective Soul, and we had a good turnout for that. And then the next one is Jamy Johnson and Whiskey Myers and it’s going to be a huge crowd.

“The next ones are Luke Bryan and Kane Brown. All the shows are coming in and there are more to be announced.”

The mayor hopes many big names turn their attention to Mississippi. He believes it will be a win-win for local businesses and tourism in the state.

“It’s benefiting businesses in all Central Mississippi, restaurants and hotels. The hotels are the ones that really took a hit because when people stopped traveling, it all stopped. They got bills to pay, so it’s a benefit for everybody in the tri-county area if this facility is here. It helps us all.”

