Three years after Aaron Cory Hancock’s death, jury selection expected to begin Tues. in his alleged killer’s trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three years after police say he shot and killed Aaron Cory Hancock, Gino Washington is finally set to have his day in court.

Jury selection in Washington’s murder case is expected to begin Tuesday, July 6 in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Washington, 28, is facing felony counts of capital murder and armed robbery in connection with the July 2018 shooting death of Hancock on Bailey Avenue.

The case is being heard by Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.

Kayla Gilmore, Hancock’s girlfriend at the time, said the two had picked up Washington and were driving to an abandoned property on Bailey Ave., when Washington forced them to pull over and get out of the car at gunpoint.

As the two sat on the ground, Washington allegedly shot Hancock before picking his keys up and driving away in his vehicle.

“Aaron was driving, I was in the passenger seat and Gino was in the back,” Gilmore said. “He pulled the gun out and put it to (Aaron’s) head and my head and was going back and forth.”

“I could not believe it was happening,” she recalled. “I was in complete shock. I kept saying, ‘no, no, you’re not doing this.’”

After the two got out of the car, Washington allegedly demanded their money and cell phones.

“We shared a phone. I had money in the glove compartment, but I just told him I didn’t have anything,” she said. “Aaron told me everything was going to be OK.

“After that, (Gino) started shooting. I felt the wind from the bullets.”

Aaron Cory Hancock was gunned down in July 2018. His accused killer is expected to stand trial this week. (Kayla Gilmore)

Hancock was fatally shot on his left side.

Gilmore attempted to stop the bleeding with her boyfriend’s hat but to little avail.

She eventually ran down the road seeking help and was able to borrow a phone from a passer-by.

Hancock was pronounced dead on the scene, a little while after police arrived.

Washington was arrested days later, on his 26th birthday, and was denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court.

Since then, he has been held at the Hinds County Detention Center awaiting trial.

The trial was initially set for January 2019 but was rescheduled nearly a dozen times.

On Jan. 25, 2019, Asst. District Attorney Gwen Agho asked for a continuance saying the state was still waiting for autopsy results from the State Crime Lab.

Months later, in July 2019, the trial was again rescheduled, that time because another case was moving forward, court documents show.

The trial date was reset nine more times after, but reasons for those rescheduling orders were not included in court records.

Court records indicate the case is finally moving forward.

On July 1, attorneys for Washington filed a motion to exclude any and all evidence or witness testimony related to previous crimes committed by the defendant.

It was unclear what charges Washington previously faced. Documents for previous cases involving the defendant were not available on the Mississippi Electronic Court’s website.

And on July 5, jury instructions were filed, another sign the case likely is moving forward.

A copy of those jury instructions is shown below.

