Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department says Terrance Young, 18, turned himself into investigators on Friday, less than two days after they say he was involved in the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard.

Young is being charged with murder and drive-by shooting following an incident on June 30.

Just before 12 a.m., police say Banyard and her boyfriend had gotten into a dispute in the 3100 block of Terry Road, when the boyfriend’s brother, Young, allegedly shot her.

Banyard was transported to UMMC where she died, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart.

It was not known when Young would make his initial appearance.

#UPDATE: Suspect, Terrance Young-18, arrested and charged with murder and drive-by shooting related to the death of, Kaylin Banyard. Earlier, Brown surrendered himself to investigators. #JPD https://t.co/u4wzAfFMlj pic.twitter.com/aORGX6nCS0 — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) July 2, 2021

