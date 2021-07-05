Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Elsa is moving across Cuba back into the waters between it and Florida. It is about 800 miles southeast of Mississippi. While Elsa is a threat to Florida, rainfall is more of an issue to us and completely unrelated to the tropical storm. A front that moved through this weekend, giving us nice weather, is returning northward, and spreading moisture across our area. Expect a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening, and again every day this week, mainly during the days and into the evenings. Temperatures will be cooler this week because of the clouds and rain. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s and lows will be in the lower 70s. Elsa will be long gone by this weekend and a low-pressure area will develop over Texas and this should reduce the threat of rain around here. Highs will rebound into the 90s. The humidity this week will be uncomfortably high. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. East wind at 5mph turning more southeast at 10mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:11pm. Also, interesting to note, the Earth is at its farthest point from the sun today out of anytime during the year. The Earth does not orbit the sun in a perfect circle. It’s sort of an oval and we pass closest to the sun in Winter & farthest in the Summer. No that’s not a mistake. The reason it’s still so hot, being furthest from the sun, is because we are tilted toward the Sun in the Summer & titled away in the Winter.

