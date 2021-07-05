Baby Faces
Marion Co. sheriff warning drivers to watch for ‘spiked’ roads

The Marion County sheriff's department is warning motorists to be wary of 'spikes' being distributed by someone across the county's highways and byways.(WHSV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Apparently somebody is getting a kick dropping tire-puncturing spikes along across the roads of Marion County.

The sheriff’s department is not amused.

The MCSD took to Facebook, asking for the public’s help with any information regarding “someone throwing spikes onto public roads.

“This is not only costing citizens money, but also (is) a danger to the public, ... (including) the chance of it stopping first responders from saving a life,” the post read.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with any information to please call (601) 736-2711.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

