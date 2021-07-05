Local businesses to host 1st annual Jackson rock festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hal & Mal’s, Phoenix Rises Music Group, Calistoga Wines & Spirits, and Capitol City Beverages present the 1st annual Jackson Sunday Summer Rock Festival.

Musical performances include Faster Pussycat, Enuff Z Nuff, Lillian Axe and more.

Pre-Party is free to the public, and begins at 12:00 p.m.

Vendors will be on hand selling art, jewelry, and music.

Food trucks and beer trucks will be on site as well.

There will be cornhole, a tattoo truck, live acoustical performances outside, and rock roll all day and night.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and music begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are only $30 in advance (21 & up) for three platinum selling national acts and more musical acts.

Day of show / At Door pricing is $35 for 21 & up. 21 & under is $35 in advance and $40 on Day of Show / At Door

A few limited VIP tables are still on sale.

Tickets can be purchased here.

