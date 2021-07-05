JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department says a man was shot in the chest and killed Monday morning in the 2700 block of Terry Road.

The incident was one of two confirmed shootings that occurred Sunday night or early Monday morning.

A second shooting also was reported at High Street and Greymont Street.

At the intersection of High and Greymont, a man was shot once in the leg after he and another man got into a dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a third shooting reportedly occurred on Hickory Drive. However, the police did not yet have details of that incident.

The suspect involved in the Terry Road homicide is still at large and got away in an unknown vehicle.

The name of the homicide victim has not been released.

