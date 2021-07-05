Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department says a man was shot in the chest and killed Monday morning in the 2700 block of Terry Road.

The incident was one of two confirmed shootings that occurred Sunday night or early Monday morning.

A second shooting also was reported at High Street and Greymont Street.

At the intersection of High and Greymont, a man was shot once in the leg after he and another man got into a dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a third shooting reportedly occurred on Hickory Drive. However, the police did not yet have details of that incident.

The suspect involved in the Terry Road homicide is still at large and got away in an unknown vehicle.

The name of the homicide victim has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From L to R: Michael Bridges, 31, Eddie Buie, Jasmine Maxwell, 25, and Christopher Collins, 44.
Four arrested in Copiah County burglary
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
79-year-old Sammie D. Barnhill
FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jackson man
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
WLBT@6
WLBT at 6a - 7/5/2021
Summery days ahead!
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast