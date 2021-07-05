Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’

Baby Faces
FILE - This Oct. 1, 2009 file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during a reopening ceremony for the newly redesigned Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending their record as the longest married presidential couple in American history.

The 96-year-old former president tells The Associated Press that the first secret of a long marriage is to pick the right partner.

He calls his marriage to 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter a full partnership. But he and Rosalynn Carter offer other pieces of advice, as well.

The devoutly Christian couple still reads the Bible together daily and looks for common interests to share.

They also work out any differences before going to sleep each night.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

