Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson Black Rodeo returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Jackson Black Rodeo is returning to the Mississippi Coliseum.

The 18th annual event is slated for June 9 and 10 and will feature hundreds of participants from across the Southeast.

It is sponsored by the Real Cowboy Association.

“My father told me to keep this rodeo in Jackson because of the culture and the people who came out to support the rodeo every year,” said organizer Jarriett Edwards. “When those kids come out and see those horses, they may be inspired to become a cowboy, a cowgirl, or an agricultural doctor and when that happens, it’s a world of enjoyment.”

Edwards’ father, the late Frank “Penny” Edwards, was the founder of the Real Cowboy Association. He died in 2019, according to his obituary.

This year’s event will feature a new Pony Express relay race, as well as musical acts including Sir Charles Jones, Karen Wolfe, Ms. Jody, The Four Washingtons, Curley Taylor, and Zydeco Trouble. A meet and greet will be held each night at Sweetie Pie’s.

The event also will feature a pop-up CBD stand featuring gummies, vapes, organic teas, and smokeable products.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From L to R: Michael Bridges, 31, Eddie Buie, Jasmine Maxwell, 25, and Christopher Collins, 44.
Four arrested in Copiah County burglary
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
79-year-old Sammie D. Barnhill
FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Hinds County Mississippi Sheriff Lee Vance (Source: WLBT)
Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
State senator wants to commemorate Bulldawg’s national title with license plate
Hal & Mal’s, Phoenix Rises Music Group, Calistoga Wines & Spirits, and Capitol City Beverages...
Local businesses to host 1st annual Jackson rock festival