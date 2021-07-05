Jackson Black Rodeo returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Jackson Black Rodeo is returning to the Mississippi Coliseum.

The 18th annual event is slated for June 9 and 10 and will feature hundreds of participants from across the Southeast.

It is sponsored by the Real Cowboy Association.

“My father told me to keep this rodeo in Jackson because of the culture and the people who came out to support the rodeo every year,” said organizer Jarriett Edwards. “When those kids come out and see those horses, they may be inspired to become a cowboy, a cowgirl, or an agricultural doctor and when that happens, it’s a world of enjoyment.”

Edwards’ father, the late Frank “Penny” Edwards, was the founder of the Real Cowboy Association. He died in 2019, according to his obituary.

This year’s event will feature a new Pony Express relay race, as well as musical acts including Sir Charles Jones, Karen Wolfe, Ms. Jody, The Four Washingtons, Curley Taylor, and Zydeco Trouble. A meet and greet will be held each night at Sweetie Pie’s.

The event also will feature a pop-up CBD stand featuring gummies, vapes, organic teas, and smokeable products.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.