State senator wants to commemorate Bulldawg’s national title with license plate

Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi State's parade.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If one state senator has his way, Mississippians could celebrate their Bulldawg’s National Championship title with a new license plate.

District 20 Sen. Josh Harkins said he is requesting a bill to create a Hail State Championship car tag.

He said the legislation would be ready in time for the 2022 session or if a special session is called by Gov. Tate Reeves.

He said more information on how to order the tag would be made available later.

