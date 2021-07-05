State senator wants to commemorate Bulldawg’s national title with license plate
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If one state senator has his way, Mississippians could celebrate their Bulldawg’s National Championship title with a new license plate.
District 20 Sen. Josh Harkins said he is requesting a bill to create a Hail State Championship car tag.
He said the legislation would be ready in time for the 2022 session or if a special session is called by Gov. Tate Reeves.
He said more information on how to order the tag would be made available later.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.