Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police chiefs and assistant chiefs across Hinds County could soon have the ability to respond to crimes outside their jurisdictions.

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said he is reaching out to police leaders in the county and asking them if they would like to be deputized.

Vance said Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy was the one who gave him the idea and said doing so makes “perfect sense.”

“Maybe something occurs across the road from his jurisdiction,” Vance said. “He would be able to take action if his police powers were extended.

“It makes perfect sense to me, so we’ve extended that idea to (Ivy and) every other police chief in Hinds County.”

Vance said the move also would improve relationships between municipal law enforcement agencies and his office.

“One of the things I wanted to do when I got elected was to create an atmosphere of unity and cooperation and communication with all law enforcement entities,” he said, “especially those in Hinds County.”

He said he’s also inspired by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, saying that the sheriff there often meets with police chiefs and has developed relationships with those officers as a result.

“It’s something they were doing over there, everyone is on the same page in Rankin County,” he said. “It would be something to make Hinds County law enforcement agencies just as cohesive.”

The sheriff said he would like to host a deputizing ceremony this month.

