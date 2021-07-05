First Alert Forecast: Muggy conditions to make a return...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a mainly dry and less humid Independence Day Weekend, the stationary front that has been sitting over South Mississippi will slowly work northward... This will allow for a steady increase of moisture over the area now that we’re kicking off a new work week. Our southern counties already have that added humidity in place and stand the best chance at a few showers and storms this afternoon, but mugginess and rain chances will increase for the rest of us by Tuesday...

It's another nice start for our central & northern counties & temps are starting off in the upper 60s-lower 70s...



Muggy conditions are allowing for the mid 70s in SW MS.



That mugginess will expand northward throughout our Monday as highs top out in the low 90s!#mswx pic.twitter.com/qsGPr9CvCP — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) July 5, 2021

Temperature-wise, highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, but increased shower and storm chances from here on out will keep our highs in the upper 80s to near 90° through the rest of the work week.

Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching landfall over Cuba and is still set to move into the SE Gulf of Mexico mid-week... With a right turn towards the East Coast still likely, local impacts from this system are not anticiapted!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.