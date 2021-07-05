Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Muggy conditions to make a return...

Shower, storm chances also set to increase!
Morning conditions will be comfortable, but temperatures will quickly reach the low 90s by this...
Morning conditions will be comfortable, but temperatures will quickly reach the low 90s by this afternoon.(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a mainly dry and less humid Independence Day Weekend, the stationary front that has been sitting over South Mississippi will slowly work northward... This will allow for a steady increase of moisture over the area now that we’re kicking off a new work week. Our southern counties already have that added humidity in place and stand the best chance at a few showers and storms this afternoon, but mugginess and rain chances will increase for the rest of us by Tuesday...

Temperature-wise, highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, but increased shower and storm chances from here on out will keep our highs in the upper 80s to near 90° through the rest of the work week.

Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching landfall over Cuba and is still set to move into the SE Gulf of Mexico mid-week... With a right turn towards the East Coast still likely, local impacts from this system are not anticiapted!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From L to R: Michael Bridges, 31, Eddie Buie, Jasmine Maxwell, 25, and Christopher Collins, 44.
Four arrested in Copiah County burglary
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
79-year-old Sammie D. Barnhill
MBI issues Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jackson man
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi

Latest News

Muggier tomorrow with PM showers possible
First Alert Forecast: more humid & unsettled conditions expected to return throughout the work week
Nice and pleasant weather for July 4th
First Alert Forecast: pleasant & bright for Independence Day
Nice and pleasant for today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Few PM showers possible on Sunday for the 4th of July
First Alert Forecast: mainly dry & bright conditions expected into Sunday for Independence Day