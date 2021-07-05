Baby Faces
Amber Alert canceled in Wisconsin; police say 2-year-old found

Police said Ay’den Hall, 2 years old, has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin canceled the Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-year-old boy from the Milwaukee area, saying he has been found.

No other details were immediately available.

Ay’den Hall was described as a Black male child around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

The suspect, Renado Hall, is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun and fled in an unknown direction. They are believed to be either in a silver Acura TL or a unknown model black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call 911.

