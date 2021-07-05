7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in North Memphis.

We’re told officers responded to the shooting just after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July at an address on North Montgomery Street.

One child was found dead at the scene.

Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No word on any suspects but officers say they left the scene in a gray Mazda Sedan.

If you have any information you’re asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

On 7/4 around 11 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 736 N. Montgomery. Officers located three shooting victims. Two adults were xported to ROH critical, and a juvenile was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled in a gray Mazda sedan.

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.