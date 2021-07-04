TPD searching for missing child on Independence Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a missing child Sunday morning.

According to TPD, 12-year-old Ebony Williams is missing from Jamieson Drive. She is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ebony was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue and white pajama pants and no shoes.

If you see her, TPD asks that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

