TPD searching for missing child on Independence Day

She is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.(Toledo Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a missing child Sunday morning.

According to TPD, 12-year-old Ebony Williams is missing from Jamieson Drive. She is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ebony was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue and white pajama pants and no shoes.

If you see her, TPD asks that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

