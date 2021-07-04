Reservoir Patrol out in full force this holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people took their Independence Day weekend celebrations to the Ross Barnett Reservoir Saturday.

The Reservoir’s Chief of Police, Trevell Dixon, said he’s noticed more people on the water this summer, especially compared to last year.

“It’s been a pretty good return back from the pandemic,” he said. “We’re grateful to see people come back.”

Chief Dixon said a lot of officers are on duty for the holiday weekend to help keep up with the increased traffic.

“We’ve got our entire crew, which is made up of 12 patrol officers, and we’ve got seven officers that work campgrounds,” Chief Dixon said. “Everybody’s out in full force this weekend. We also get assistance upriver from the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries.”

As a reminder, he said the same rules that apply to drinking and driving also apply to drinking and boating.

“If you’re gonna consume alcohol, make sure you have somebody that’s a designated driver or a designated boater,” he said.

The chief also said it’s important that boaters have the proper equipment on board when they hit the water.

“Make sure you have your life jackets on your boat - one for each person that’s on your boat,” the chief said. “When your children are on the boat, and the vessel is underway, make sure they have their life jackets on. If they’re under 13, they’re required to have their life jackets on while the vessel is in motion.”

Additionally, he said to look out for choppy water.

“The biggest thing that we’ve seen, especially over the last couple of weeks, is the wind,” Chief Dixon said. “If the wind starts to pick up and you start seeing the reservoir change a little bit, you might want to get someplace where there’s not a lot of waves coming in because you do have the potential to capsize your boat.”

Under the Reservoir’s ordinance against glass containers, the chief said that folks could get hit with a $1,000 fine per piece that is found onboard.

“If you’re on a boat, please make sure that you don’t have any glass containers that could possibly fall off into the reservoir and injure somebody long-term if it floated down the river,” he said.

Lastly, Chief Dixon said anyone born after June 30, 1980, is required to take a boater safety class and get their boater safety license in order to drive a boat on the Reservoir.

