MBI issues Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Jackson man.

Sammie Barnhill is described as a white male around six feet tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

On Saturday, July 3, Barnhill was last seen driving a 2001 red Ford F-150 in Hinds County at about 7:30 p.m., in the 800 block of Gore Road.

He was wearing a gray shirt with maroon writing on the front, a pair of tan tennis shoes, and blue jeans.

Barnhill’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

