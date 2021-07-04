Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

MBI issues Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jackson man

79-year-old Sammie D. Barnhill
79-year-old Sammie D. Barnhill(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Jackson man.

Sammie Barnhill is described as a white male around six feet tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

On Saturday, July 3, Barnhill was last seen driving a 2001 red Ford F-150 in Hinds County at about 7:30 p.m., in the 800 block of Gore Road.

He was wearing a gray shirt with maroon writing on the front, a pair of tan tennis shoes, and blue jeans.

Barnhill’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade
Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open multiple caskets
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi

Latest News

Reservoir Patrol out in full force this holiday weekend
Reservoir Patrol out in full force this holiday weekend
Reservoir Patrol out in full force this holiday weekend
Reservoir Patrol out in full force this holiday weekend
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen