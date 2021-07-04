First Alert Forecast: pleasant & bright for Independence Day

Baby Faces
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For July standards, today will be another nice and comfortable day for the 4th of July! it will be warm out this afternoon with temperatures climbing to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, but it won’t be as muggy out considering our humidity will be on the lower side. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this afternoon/evening, mainly far south near the Highway 84 and 98 corridors. Holiday festivities and outdoor plans should be all good to go for the most part!

By the new work week, the pleasant weather will come to an end with moisture expected to surge back in. This will lead to muggier and more unsettled conditions with better chances for daily scattered showers and storms over the next several days.

Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move northwestward today as it approaches Cuba before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday. Elsa will then shift off to the north and east towards the Florida peninsula. This system is expected to stay well out to the east of Mississippi, so direct local impacts are not anticipated at this time.

