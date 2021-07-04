First Alert Forecast: more humid & unsettled conditions expected to return throughout the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s absolutely gorgeous outside this afternoon with temperatures in the 80′s under mainly sunny skies. There is still a slight chance for a stray downpour or thunderstorm off to the south this evening, but most of the area will continue to enjoy dry and nice conditions through the rest of the 4th of July. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the lower 70′s into early tomorrow morning with mainly clear skies persisting overnight.

Unfortunately, the lower humidity that we enjoyed throughout the holiday weekend is expected to surge back in throughout the new work week. This will not only lead to muggier conditions each day, but it will also result in more unsettled conditions. A few PM downpours and storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. By Tuesday and through the rest of the work week, chances for scattered showers and storms will likely be even higher with coverage picking up as well.

Tropical Storm Elsa is a bit weaker and slower as it nears eastern Cuba. Elsa is on track to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico late tomorrow before shifting off to the NE towards the Florida peninsula. We could see this system make landfall early Wednesday along the western FL coast. With Elsa staying well out to the east of us, no direct local impacts are anticipated.

