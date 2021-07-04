Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fauci: 99% of COVID-19 deaths in US are unvaccinated people

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(SARAH SILBIGER | Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”

He tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” it’s frustrating “where you have a formidable enemy” in the coronavirus and “yet we do have a countermeasure that’s highly, highly effective. And that’s the reason why it’s all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn’t being completely implemented in this country.”

Fauci cites the reasons for opposition to the vaccine by some Americans, whether it’s “ideological” or whether some “are just fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science.”

He says the country does “have the tools to counter” the pandemic and he’s asking people to “put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus.”

Fauci notes the United States is “very fortunate” that it has “enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country. And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines.”

The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From L to R: Michael Bridges, 31, Eddie Buie, Jasmine Maxwell, 25, and Christopher Collins, 44.
Four arrested in Copiah County burglary
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Jackson celebrates Fourth of July fireworks with nightfall display July 3

Latest News

Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Fireworks in Ocean City, Maryland, went off unintentionally Sunday.
Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland
Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.
8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash