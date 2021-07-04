Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From L to R: Michael Bridges, 31, Eddie Buie, Jasmine Maxwell, 25, and Christopher Collins, 44.
Four arrested in Copiah County burglary
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton
Jackson celebrates Fourth of July fireworks with nightfall display July 3
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches