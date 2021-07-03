Baby Faces
TV Road Well repairs complete

The City will start sampling on Tuesday, July 6, and once the Mississippi State Department of Health approves the samples, the well will be placed back in service.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Contractors for the City of Jackson Department of Public Works have completed repairs to the TV Road Well on the Jackson Maddox Well System, including installing a new pump and other parts.

The City will start sampling on Tuesday, July 6, and once the Mississippi State Department of Health approves the samples, the well will be placed back in service.

The City currently has five wells online providing water to all of our well customers.

The city has not received recent calls from residents experiencing related disruptions.

If any residents are experiencing water outages or low pressure, they should please call 311 or 601-960-1111.

