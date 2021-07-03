Teenager visiting grandmother shot and killed in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A summer vacation turned into a tragedy for a Canton family when a teenager visiting his grandmother was shot and killed.

Around 11:30 Thursday night, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said officers were called to the 300 block of North West Street in response to a drive-by shooting.

Fifteen-year-old Damarian Tillman was shot multiple times while standing outside his grandmother’s home with a group of people. The teenager had been in the city just over a week when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, hitting the Texas native.

Tillman was transported to UMMC where he died of his injuries. According to police, a gray vehicle drove passed the home and opened fire at the group.

Friday more gunfire erupted around 12:30 p.m. on the same street, striking at least two vehicles. No injuries were reported. The police chief said this is the second homicide in the city so far this year.

If you have any information to help solve this crime, call Canton Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers.

