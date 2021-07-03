Baby Faces
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

In a Facebook post shared by authorities, the girl’s mother said 14-year-old Arianna Lundell of St. Clair was last seen in her home Thursday evening around 9pm.

Arianna has short, brown hair, is 4′10 and weighs 130 pounds.

Lundell is possibly with a man in his 20s who lives and works in Mankato.

He is described as wearing glasses that are broken down the middle and a red bandana.

Anyone with information about Lundell’s whereabouts should call 911.

