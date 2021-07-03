First Alert Forecast: mainly dry & bright conditions expected into Sunday for Independence Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been such a beautiful start to the holiday weekend. Although most of the area has enjoyed sunny and dry conditions today, a few spotty downpours/thunderstorms continue to impact a few spots far south near the LA border and near the Highway 98 corridor. Over the next couple of hours, expect the showers to fizzle out with fairly quiet conditions persisting overnight. Temperatures will likely fall to the mid to upper 60′s into Sunday morning.

Lighting up the grill this evening?



It will be a nice evening/night to spend outdoors on the patio! Temps will remain the 80's over the next few hours with a slight chance for a downpour far south. By 10 PM, we'll drop to the mid 70's before falling to the 60's overnight. #mswx pic.twitter.com/3dJcpT9iOS — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) July 3, 2021

Tomorrow will almost be a repeat of today! Most of the area will continue to see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, but a few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out for areas around the Highway 84 and 98 corridors where a frontal boundary has settled in. We will also continue to enjoy the lower humidity tomorrow as well since drier air will remain in place through the rest of the weekend. Expect highs tomorrow in the low 90′s. Our typical summer-like pattern will return by the new work week with moisture surging back in. This will not only lead to muggier conditions, but we will also see better chances for daily scattered showers and storms over the next several days.

Elsa has been downgraded to a tropical storm today since the system has weakened a bit due to wind shear and land interaction. Not much has changed with Elsa’s forecast track. Models suggest that Elsa will continue to move northwestward and will emerge into the Gulf by Monday. The system will then shift to the NE and will likely move towards the Florida peninsula. Elsa is expected to stay well out to the east of MS, so no direct local impacts are anticipated at this time.

