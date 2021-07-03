First Alert Forecast: brighter & drier conditions expected through 4th of July weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drier and brighter conditions are expected for majority of the area as we kick off our 4th of July weekend. The cold front that dropped in yesterday will likely hang around near the Highway 84 corridor which will lead to the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms for areas near the HW 84 and 98 corridor. The rest of the area will likely enjoy dry conditions. Expect high temperatures to climb to the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees.

Independence Day will likely be a repeat of today where highs will be in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s along with the chance for a few stray showers (~20%) far off to the south. It won’t feel as humid through the weekend as well with drier air filtering in behind the front. Typical summer conditions are in the forecast for the work week with the chance for daily PM scattered showers/thunderstorms and highs in the low 90′s.

We are continuing to keep an eye on Hurricane Elsa. Elsa is on track to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm by Monday or so. The latest track continues to keep the system east of us. No direct local impacts are anticipated at this time, but we will continue to monitor the storm!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.