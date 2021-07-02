Six-hour manhunt with drones, bloodhounds ended with arrest of robbery suspect

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An intensive overnight search in Lawrence County ends with the Friday morning arrest of John D.B. Portrey, a suspected robber.

“An observant eye and mindset to do the right thing always wins in the end,” Sheriff Ryan Everett said.

Sheriff Everett said it all started when his office got a tip from Copiah County deputies that a 2003 Ford Mustang involved in a Georgetown robbery was headed into Lawrence County.

Deputies jumped into action and met the vehicle coming off Monticello Road North. Investigators arrested three suspects, but one got away.

Everett put out an alert on social media that earned over 300 shares.

“We had officers from four additional agencies in the woods with bloodhounds and drones,” Everett said.” We have exhausted every measure possible short of setting the woods on fire.”

The search ended Thursday night, but it wasn’t over.

Another post by the sheriff’s office showed a picture of the suspected robber so everyone could be vigilant.

“Lock your vehicles, your shops, and sheds. Most definitely lock your homes,” the sheriff said. “I do not ever want anyone in Lawrence County to be a willing victim.”

Suddenly, Friday morning, deputies said they had their guy.

No word on how the arrest went down, but Sheriff Everett expressed his gratitude.

“John D.B. Portrey was taken into custody this morning at 9:44 a.m.” Everett said. “Thank You for watching over your neighbors and neighborhood!”

If it sounds like a lot for a robbery suspect, it is, but some of the comments on the department’s post might add perspective.

“Someone needs to catch him. He is constantly causing chaos at someone’s residence,” one person commented. “It’s pathetic he’s even still on the streets after the countless encounters with law enforcement. When he’s caught please keep him for a change.”

In response, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded, “We can only keep prisoners as long as the courts allow. One thing that causes great aggravation for me, as well as any other officer, is that we put so much time and effort into building a case only to have a judge turn them loose as soon as the door shuts with them on the inside. Each agency has a certain clientele that keeps the doors revolving.”

The department went on to say its revolving jail doors are not uncommon.

“It’s the same ones over and over. When the judges get tired of hearing their citizens and constituents fuss, they will start sentencing them to jail time for six months or a year like the law allows on misdemeanors. On a felony sentence, MDOC has their own rule book they go by. I could sit and grumble about it until the sun comes up.”

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has not released the identities or potential charges of the other three suspects.

