Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ole Miss QB hopes to cash in big with new NCAA ruling

Matt Corral (2) drops back to pass during the first half of The Grove Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio...
Matt Corral (2) drops back to pass during the first half of The Grove Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, the NCAA opened up name, image and likeness (NIL) policies to allow college athletes to profit off of public appearances and endorsements.

Many athletes have already started to strike deals and make profits off of the lifted restrictions, from commercials to sponsorships.

One such athlete is Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral is signed on with Dreamfield, an agency working to book college athletes with marketing campaigns, as an ambassador.

Interested parties can search through Dreamfield’s group of athletes to do business.

Corral is by far seeking the most money of Dreamfield’s athletes, with a price tag of $10,000.

It remains to be seen what kind of deal the QB could land, but expect to see Mississippi athletes making more appearances off the field in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open multiple caskets
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1

Latest News

Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the...
With title, Lemonis makes good on ex-Miss St star prediction
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs