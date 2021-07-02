Baby Faces
Mississippi Highway Patrol partners with neighboring agencies for holiday traffic

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement is cracking down on drivers for the upcoming holiday weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s “10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission” traffic safety initiative is designed to encourage safe driving on I-10.

The 10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission is a collaborative effort between Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Louisiana State Police.

They all wanted to show that they’re on the same page to get safer drivers for the holiday weekend.

Law enforcement workers said during the holiday weekend, troopers in their respective states will be looking to limit impaired drivers, encourage wearing seatbelts, reduce crashes, reduce speeding and much more.

Mississippi Highway Patron Public Affairs director John Poulos said the initiative displays troopers’ support in driving safe, especially for the holiday weekend.

“I think the public can see we are very serious in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi about safe travel. We want people to make it to their destination safely,” said Poulos. “We can do that with communication, cooperation, and everyone taking that responsibility to make that good decision behind the wheel.”

Louisiana State Police Chief Lamar Davis said it was time to for the agencies to collaborate since traffic on I-10 affects all three states.

“It’s important that we partner together,” said Davis. “When you look at what happens on the highway, whether it’s Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama, if traffic happens in Mississippi, it may impact Louisiana and Alabama. So, we need to make sure everyone is safe, and our kids because they are our future.”

The Alabama Highway Patrol Chief Susanna Kapps expects more traffic to come into all three states due to the holiday and because of less COVID-19 restrictions.

“COVID kind of kept everything quiet for a while. Now since that’s on the down slope, we hope, you can tell there’s a lot more traffic out on the roads and it could come this weekend. I think that we need to make the best impact that we can,” said Kapps.

Law enforcement officers said the collaboration for is only for Thursday, but they will have large amounts of law enforcement on roads for the fourth.

Poulos said that normally there’s more than eight troopers on Highway I-10, but Thursday there’s up to 30.

