Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

MHP steps up patrols ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend

(KVLY)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State police have kicked off the 2021 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period.

It runs from Friday, July 2nd through Monday, July 5th.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will beef up saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving.

Safety checkpoints will also be set up to promote seatbelt usage.

“We will step up our enforcement efforts during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend and continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the state,” said Lieutenant Colonel Malachi Sanders, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to deter distracted driving, remove impaired drivers, and lower the number of vehicle crashes on our roadways.”

During last year’s holiday period, MHP investigated 137 crashes with 4 fatalities and made 116 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1

Latest News

Front Sweeps Through Friday, Ushering In Quieter Weather Into The Weekend
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances Friday; drier, quieter holiday weekend
Medgar Evers would be 96 on July 2,
Medgar Evers would be 96 on July 2, how state museums are honoring his legacy
AMR paramedics urge safety with fireworks
AMR paramedics urge safety with fireworks
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms Friday; drier, quieter weekend