MHP steps up patrols ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State police have kicked off the 2021 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period.

It runs from Friday, July 2nd through Monday, July 5th.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will beef up saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving.

Safety checkpoints will also be set up to promote seatbelt usage.

“We will step up our enforcement efforts during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend and continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the state,” said Lieutenant Colonel Malachi Sanders, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to deter distracted driving, remove impaired drivers, and lower the number of vehicle crashes on our roadways.”

During last year’s holiday period, MHP investigated 137 crashes with 4 fatalities and made 116 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

