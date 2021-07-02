Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Medgar Evers would be 96 on July 2, how state museums are honoring his legacy

Medgar Evers would be 96 on July 2,
Medgar Evers would be 96 on July 2,(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medgar Evers would have turned 96 years old Friday, July 2.

Born in 1925 in Decatur, Georgia, Evers served as the state’s first field director for the NAACP Jackson chapter.

He also worked to expand opportunities for African Americans, which included the enforcement of voting rights.

Evers was shot and killed outside his Jackson home as he got home from work on a summer night in 1963 and his death sparked protests and helped inspire change in Mississippi and beyond.

To commemorate Evers’ birthday, the Two Mississippi Museums will offer free admission Friday.

You can enter both the History and Civil Rights museums, including a special exhibit called “I Am a Man Civil Rights Photographs in the American South.”

Museum staff will highlight Evers’ life and legacy through guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, July 2.

Admission is free on July 2 only.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1

Latest News

MHP steps up patrols ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend
Front Sweeps Through Friday, Ushering In Quieter Weather Into The Weekend
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances Friday; drier, quieter holiday weekend
AMR paramedics urge safety with fireworks
AMR paramedics urge safety with fireworks
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms Friday; drier, quieter weekend