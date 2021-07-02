MDOT: I-20 ramp to I-55 temporarily blocked in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation reports a popular ramp in Jackson is blocked.

MDOT says I-20 westbound ramp to I-55 south is impacted, which is exit 44 in Jackson.

A wide load is currently blocking the ramp.

Crews are on-site working to clear the area as soon as possible.

MDOT has not said when the ramp will reopen.

