MDOT: I-20 ramp to I-55 temporarily blocked in Jackson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation reports a popular ramp in Jackson is blocked.
MDOT says I-20 westbound ramp to I-55 south is impacted, which is exit 44 in Jackson.
A wide load is currently blocking the ramp.
Crews are on-site working to clear the area as soon as possible.
MDOT has not said when the ramp will reopen.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.