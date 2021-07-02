Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson celebrates Fourth of July fireworks with nightfall display July 3

(WEAU)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is ringing in the Fourth of July holiday the night before, with a fireworks show.

The Jackson Fireworks Extravaganza is at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Smith-Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive.

Food vendors will be onsite and fireworks will begin at nightfall.

The city will also present residents with a video of the upcoming bicentennial celebration that will kick off later this year in November.

The Department of Parks and Recreation asks you to avoid bringing any glass containers, grills, or tents.

Lawn chairs are allowed outside of the stadium.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open multiple caskets
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1

Latest News

The scene on North West Street,
15-year-old shot, killed in Canton
Flash flooding inundated Scott Crawford's yard late Friday morning.
Flash flooding reported in Fondren following Fri. morning storms
Front Sweeps Through Friday, Ushering In Quieter Weather Into The Weekend
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances Friday; drier, quieter holiday weekend
Independence Day Weekend
Rachel's Friday Afternoon Forecast