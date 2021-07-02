Jackson celebrates Fourth of July fireworks with nightfall display July 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is ringing in the Fourth of July holiday the night before, with a fireworks show.

The Jackson Fireworks Extravaganza is at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Smith-Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive.

Food vendors will be onsite and fireworks will begin at nightfall.

The city will also present residents with a video of the upcoming bicentennial celebration that will kick off later this year in November.

The Department of Parks and Recreation asks you to avoid bringing any glass containers, grills, or tents.

Lawn chairs are allowed outside of the stadium.

