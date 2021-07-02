Friday night & July 4th Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cool front is moving across the region this evening. This will result in much nice weather than one could typically hope for during this July 4th holiday weekend. Overnight lows tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night into the following mornings will be in the upper 60s. Daytime highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle and upper 80s with partly sunny skies and lower humidity. There will be a slight chance for showers, but most will be brief. Weather for fireworks on the night of the 4th looks relatively quiet right now. Humidity and more showers are likely to return Monday and most of next week with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 5:58am and sunset is 8:11pm.

