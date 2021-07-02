Flash flooding reported in Fondren following Fri. morning storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several houses took on water Friday morning in Fondren after heavy storms pushed through the metro area.

Late Friday morning, about 1.89 inches of rain was recorded at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The majority of that came through between 10:20 and 11:50 a.m., according to WLBT Meteorologist Rachel Coulter.

That rain caused flooding in the Fondren area, along Choctaw Road.

Many yards and at least two homes were inundated during the brief flash flood.

One woman, who declined to comment on camera, said she moved her car across the street to the parking lot of the old Meadowbrook McRae’s to prevent it from being flooded.

Scott Crawford said the water didn’t get into his house in the 500 block of Choctaw but did get into the crawl space underneath it.

“It stinks here because of all the sewage,” he said. “But that’s typical for floods because the sewers back up. So it’s really contaminated water.”

Waters were receding when 3 On Your Side arrived in the area a little after 12:30, but still covered a large portion of the street.

Just a little while earlier, waters from Eubanks Creek had come over the bridge at North State Street.

When that happens, Crawford said the nearby Piggly Wiggly store also floods. We reached out to Piggly Wiggly, where an employee said the store had not taken on waters.

Floodwaters along Choctaw Drive recede Friday afternoon. (WLBT)

Crawford contacted a neighbor saying water had gotten into her home.

“She’s out of town, so she can’t really check on it,” he said. “I hate to bring bad news to her, but I thought she should know.”

Crawford said this is the second flash flood the area has experienced since April.

He usually sees between two or three floods there each year.

“It’s always quick and it’s always a flash flood,” he said. “There is very little to no warning.”

Crawford said he receives Code Red alerts through the city of Jackson, but no alert came through Friday morning.

“We didn’t get one this time,” he said. “The worst flood we ever had came out of nowhere and that was a few years ago - the one that flooded my van.”

Citing flooding concerns, in 2020, officials with the Lumumba administration said they would look into applying for a FEMA grant to relocate residents to drier areas.

Following the early April floods this year, Crawford said he had not gotten any updates on the city’s plans.

As of July 2, he still had not been given an update.

Jackson Director of Communications Michelle Atoa said we likely would not be able to get a comment on the flooding until next week.

Crawford is concerned that if the city doesn’t act, the water will eventually get into his home and ruin his electric wheelchair.

The doctor and disability rights activist lives with multiple sclerosis and relies on his wheelchair to get around.

“I liken it to playing disaster roulette,” he said. “Is it this time (my home will be flooded)? You just don’t know.”

