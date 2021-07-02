First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances Friday; drier, quieter holiday weekend

FRIDAY: Our front will begin to edge farther south through the morning – kicking up shower and storm chances across the region on a more widespread basis to round out the week and head into the holiday weekend. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s with on and off downpours. A few could be gusty in nature along with being of the drenching variety. Rain chances will tend to fade by late Friday into early Saturday as the front slips farther south. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Grab the umbrellas today - scattered to numerous storms will bubble up as a front works its way southward today across central Mississippi. In its wake, slightly drier air will try to punch in, briefly, for the upcoming holiday weekend. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/3kGhJRSMrY — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 2, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: As the front slips southward into the weekend, eventually getting hung up near the coast. This will still yield a risk for storms, mainly south of I-20, but even in these locations, expect typical widely spaced storms. Overall, the weekend won’t be a washout but be prepared to dodge raindrops from time to time. Highs will rebound through the 80s to the lower 90s; lows will drop into the 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED PLANNER: Standard early July opportunities for rain and storms will be in play into much of next week – with eyes also on the tropics as Tropical Storm Elsa makes a run toward the west. Its eventual path will have a bearing in the late term forecast locally that will need to monitored, but as of now, expect an indirect impact of increasing tropical humidity flowing into the region.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

