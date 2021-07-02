Downtown Jackson sees economic growth amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With new businesses coming to downtown Jackson in the coming months, city leaders hope to bring even more next year, thanks to a contract with a Memphis consulting firm approved by the city council back in January.

Those signs of progress -- three buildings undergoing renovation on Capitol Street alone -- are encouraging to business owner Hallie Harris.

“It’s not a lot of people walking on the streets, but it’s increasing. And I think people are seeing what’s to come. I mean, look at the storefronts,” Harris said. “It’s beautiful here.”

Harris points to places across the street from her store, The Shopkeep Company.

Harris said two new eateries will be opening up later this year, including a restaurant that caters to the brunch crowd and a donut shop.

The two retail establishments sit next door to GE Nutrition, which opened two months ago and specializes in “loaded” teas and shakes.

“I just welcome new businesses to take a look downtown. It’s the right spot to start creating,” Harris said.

Harris opened her shop in October 2020, before a second wave of coronavirus cases infected hundreds of thousands of Mississippians. Despite those tough economic times, her business survived.

Now she’s excited about what the future holds.

Jackson leaders and economic developers want even more economic development to come to the downtown area, using several strategies to make that happen.

The first, Downtown Jackson Partners President John Gomez said, depends on the population actually living in the area.

“Retail’s gonna follow the rooftops,” Gomez said, pointing to the estimated 500 people who live in apartment buildings downtown.

Gomez said it’s a very different climate than he saw 15 years ago.

“People thought the developers were crazy to build apartments. Now we have close to 400 units downtown,” Gomez said.

He’s also optimistic about a contract the Jackson City Council approved with consulting firm NaviRetail to identify future retailers for the area.

“We’re not going to have a strip center downtown, but we do need some type of retail and by them coming in assessing the areas, it’ll help us target specific retailers who could serve our community,” Gomez said.

That’s good news for owners like Harris, who remain anxious for retailers and customers to return.

“You do have to take a chance and hope that they come back. That’s what I’m doing,” she said.

