Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Fans of Buc-ee’s are one step closer to enjoying a bag of Beaver Nuggets in South Mississippi.

The iconic convenient store will be featured on the Harrison County Supervisor agenda this upcoming Tuesday. The supervisors will be voting to finalize the resolution, which was initially approved by the Harrison County Development Committee earlier in June.

According to the resolution, the project is expected to involve a $50 million investment. Along with constructions jobs during the building phase, the company is also expected to create approximately 200 permanent jobs upon completion.

The Buc-ee’s Travel Center was initially approved by the development committee to be located near the intersection of I-10 and Menge Avenue/Firetower Road. This area is located near Pass Christian.

The resolution noted that the northwest corner of the interchange is approximately 185-acres of undeveloped land while the southeast corner has rail access running through around 53-acres.

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it one of only a few locations outside of the state of Texas. (Source: Buc-ee's website)(Buc-ee's website)

The county and its citizens are expected to benefit from a significant enhancement to its tax and employment base.

The resolution needs the requested support of the board of supervisors to enter into an agreement with the company. It is also needed to demonstrate commitment to the project.

Buc-ee's is NOW OPEN in Alabama. I-10 Exit 49 @ Baldwin Beach Express.

Posted by Buc-ee's on Monday, January 21, 2019

As of 2020, Buc-ee’s had 20 travel centers operating. Currently, the closest location is on I-10 in Robertsdale, Ala. going toward Gulf Shores.

This order will be item number two on the proposed agenda set for Tuesday, July 6. If you want to read the full agenda, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open multiple caskets
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1

Latest News

Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County, one of 14 new projects worldwide
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County
Generic money
Ohio’s ‘golden tickets:’ Everything we know about the $1 million vaccine sweepstakes
National Equal Pay Day supporters and critics speak out on wages
National Equal Pay Day supporters and critics speak out on wages
City fire marshals assessed permit fees at a recent gun show at the Wahabi Shriners Temple.
Gun show vendors receive surprise fee from city of Jackson