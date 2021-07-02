AMR paramedics urge safety with fireworks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Before you run to your nearest retailer and stock up on fireworks, we have a safety warning from American Medical Response paramedics.

Paramedics urge you to use extreme caution with fireworks to prevent burns, loss of eyes and fingers, and avoid property fires.

Here’s what AMR wants you to consider:

Penalties for Using Fireworks: The National Fireworks Safety Council warns that certain fireworks are illegal in all 50 states. These include M-80′s, Silver Salutes and Cherry Bombs. Also, if your fireworks injure or kill someone or start a fire, you could be sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars or worse.

Injuries: The United States Fire Administration (USFA) says more than 11,000 people are injured from fireworks each year in the US. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says nearly half of those injured by fireworks are under the age of 15.

While fingers and hands are most often injured, the American Academy of Ophthalmology estimates fireworks annually cause nearly 2,000 eye injuries with permanent eye damage.

Bottle rockets are highly dangerous to the eyes, as they are essentially unguided missiles flying as fast as 200 miles per hour.

Fireworks can also cause permanent hearing loss, second and third-degree burns, and amputations. These injuries are extremely painful and can be emotionally and physically debilitating. For every serious injury from fireworks, there are hundreds if not thousands of lesser injuries. Even the lesser injuries hurt badly and are extremely frightening.

Fireworks Start Home and Business Fires: USFA reports that bottle rockets and other aerial fireworks cause more than 6,000 fires each year.

Here are important safety tips from AMR when using fireworks:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Even older children must have adult supervision.

Remember: Fireworks entice children to use matches or lighters. Teach children that matches and lighters are dangerous tools, not toys.

Follow the instructions on the fireworks packaging.

Never shoot fireworks after drinking alcohol.

Never set off fireworks in bottles, cans, or other objects.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Never shoot devices near buildings, over roofs, or near power lines.

Never try to re-light or fix fireworks that have not gone off. Wait for 15 to 20 minutes before approaching a “dud,” and then soak it with water.

Always keep a safe distance.

