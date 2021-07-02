Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Algernon Stamps Sr., founder of Stamps Super Burgers, passes away

(Source: Associated Press)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime Jackson businessman known for having one of the best hamburgers around has passed away.

Algernon Stamps Sr., died Thursday, after battling a number of health issues, said his cousin, Rep. De’Keither Stamps.

“I visited with his wife last night. She’s in good spirits,” he said.

Stamps founded Stamps Super Burgers in 1970.

Today, the restaurant, which is still located at 1801 Dalton St., is run by his son, Phil.

“He created a pillar in the Jackson story,” De’Keither Stamps said. “We will continue to mourn his loss.”

Stamps also was a pastor in rural Hinds County.

“He was a good guy. In today’s society, we’re not creating better people than they did in that generation,” Stamps said. “There’s definitely going to be a void.”

Funeral services have not been scheduled.

Stamps was 86.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open multiple caskets
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1

Latest News

Front Sweeps Through Friday, Ushering In Quieter Weather Into The Weekend
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances Friday; drier, quieter holiday weekend
John D.B. Portrey
Six-hour manhunt with drones, bloodhounds ended with arrest of robbery suspect
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday
MHP steps up patrols ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend