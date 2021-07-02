Algernon Stamps Sr., founder of Stamps Super Burgers, passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime Jackson businessman known for having one of the best hamburgers around has passed away.

Algernon Stamps Sr., died Thursday, after battling a number of health issues, said his cousin, Rep. De’Keither Stamps.

“I visited with his wife last night. She’s in good spirits,” he said.

Stamps founded Stamps Super Burgers in 1970.

Today, the restaurant, which is still located at 1801 Dalton St., is run by his son, Phil.

“He created a pillar in the Jackson story,” De’Keither Stamps said. “We will continue to mourn his loss.”

Stamps also was a pastor in rural Hinds County.

“He was a good guy. In today’s society, we’re not creating better people than they did in that generation,” Stamps said. “There’s definitely going to be a void.”

Funeral services have not been scheduled.

Stamps was 86.

