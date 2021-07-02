15-year-old shot, killed in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Canton on Thursday night.

Police Chief Otha Brown identified the victim as Demarion Tillman.

Tillman was shot and killed on North West Street around 11 p.m.

Chief Brown says Tillman was in town from Texas and visiting his grandmother.

Friday, another shooting happened on the same street near noon, but there were no injuries.

There is no word on any possible suspects.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.