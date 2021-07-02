Baby Faces
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST FELICIANA (WAFB) - A 12-year-old boy who feared for his life and mother’s shot and killed an armed burglar during a home invasion in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 30.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw Brad LeBlanc, 32, armed with a pistol and made contact with the primary female resident in the 5800 block of Winchester Lane outside her home in the early Wednesday morning.

LeBlanc forced her inside of the home. Once inside the home, a struggle began between Leblanc and the female resident. It was at this time the 12-year-old son of the female victim, who feared for his and his mother’s safety, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and first responders were notified and responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival CPR was administered to Leblanc who was later transported to Lane Regional Medical Center.

LeBlanc was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner.

This investigation is still on going. Any further details will be reported at the time it is deemed appropriate.

