With title, Lemonis makes good on ex-Miss St star prediction

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Mississippi State baseball star Jake Mangum predicted at the 2019 College World Series that coach Chris Lemonis would win the school’s first national championship.

It became reality in 2021 for the popular 47-year-old coach who just completed his second full season with the Bulldogs.

The program was reeling in 2018 when Andy Cannizaro was forced out three games into his second season for what he called “poor decisions.”

Lemonis created a loose but competitive atmosphere and quickly established strong bonds with his players. MSU beat Vanderbilt three games to two in the CWS finals.